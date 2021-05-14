Queen’s to open clinics at Oahu high schools to vaccinate those 12 and up

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Queen’s Health Systems will be opening vaccine clinics at Oahu high schools beginning Saturday.
The hospital will open a vaccine clinic Saturday at McKinley High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A clinic will also be held on Monday at Leilehua High School and on Tuesday at Waialua High and Intermediate School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The vaccination sites will administer the Pfizer COVID vaccine to anyone age 12 and up.
Queen’s requires minors to fill out a consent form and a parent or guardian must be present during vaccination.
Those interested in getting the vaccine are encouraged to register ahead of time to minimize wait time on the day of the clinic. Registration can also be done on-site and walk-ins will be accepted.
The hospital advertised the vaccine site at McKinley as a “family-fun clinic” with live music and prize giveaways. Queen’s said prizes will also be given at the Waialua clinic.
To pre-register for the vaccine at McKinley High School, click here. For the vaccine at Leilehua High School, click here. Waialua High and Intermediate School, click here.
