Plaques for 3 fallen officers to be installed at Hawaii Law Enforcement Memorial
The 2021 Remembrance Ceremony from the Hawaii Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation airs Friday at 5 p.m. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | May 14, 2021 at 3:20 PM HST - Updated May 14 at 3:20 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plaques for three officers who were killed in the line of duty will be installed Friday at the Hawaii Law Enforcement Memorial in Honolulu.

Hawaii News Now will livestream the Remembrance Ceremony online and on Facebook.

The ceremony begins at 5 p.m. and will include remarks by dignitaries and the officers’ families.

The plaques will honor:

This story will be updated.

