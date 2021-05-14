Plaques for 3 fallen officers to be installed at Hawaii Law Enforcement Memorial

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plaques for three officers who were killed in the line of duty will be installed Friday at the Hawaii Law Enforcement Memorial in Honolulu.
Hawaii News Now will livestream the Remembrance Ceremony online and on Facebook.
The ceremony begins at 5 p.m. and will include remarks by dignitaries and the officers’ families.
The plaques will honor:
- Honolulu police officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama, who were gunned down in a Diamond Head neighborhood last year.
- And Maui Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent John Bost III, who died following an accidental discharge of a rifle.
This story will be updated.
