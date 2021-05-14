Open House: 3 BD corner lot in Celebrations Waikele and a ultra-luxury residence in Waiea

Next up, experience a single-family lifestyle in this ultra-luxury two-story residence : Villa 3 at Waiea. Attached two-car garage and two private entrances allows direct entry to your home! Sleek modern interior with high ceilings flows seamlessly to a private outdoor living space with personal pool, waterfall, Zen Garden and barbecue grill. Enjoy the master bedroom with walk-in closet, and bath with waterfall shower and soaking tub. The first-class amenities include a concierge, front desk, valet services, infinity ocean view pool, 24/7 security, gym, sauna and more!