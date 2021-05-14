New study shows 42% of people in the US can’t name a single Asian American

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a new national study, data showed that 42% of people in the United States could not name one well-known Asian American — with some naming Asian international actors or ones who are deceased.
The study, commissioned by the nonprofit Leading Asian Americans to Unite for Change, surveyed 2,766 American adults from across the country. It was one of the first national surveys in 20 years to assess public attitudes and perceptions of Asian Americans.
LAAUNCH said there was a margin of error of +/-1.9% with 95% confidence level.
Although Asian Americans are the fastest-growing racial group in the US and despite high profile Asian Americans in the news from this year alone, 42% answered “Don’t know” when asked to name a prominent Asian American.
Some 11% cited Jackie Chan, a Hong Kong actor and martial artist who appeared in mainstream American films between 1998-2008, and 9% of people said Bruce Lee, an Asian American actor and martial artist who died in 1973.
LAAUNCH mentioned that people like Andrew Yang, Sanjay Gupta, Jeremy Lin and Tiger Woods were hardly mentioned. Kamala Harris, the US’s first Asian American, first Black American and first female vice president, was only cited by 2% of Americans.
The nonprofit conducted the national study to unearth data to understand and address the root causes of prejudice and racism against Asian Americans.
The study came as Anti-Asian hate crimes have increased by 145% in 2020 in 16 of America’s largest cities, with a significant surge in crimes during the initial months of the pandemic.
The study also found:
- Nearly 80% of Asian Americans said they do not feel respected and are discriminated against in the US
- Some 24% said anti-Asian American racism is not a problem that should be addressed
- Over 25% of Republicans versus 6% of Democrats believe that terms used by the Trump Administration, such as “China Virus,” “Wuhan Virus” or “Kung Flu,” are appropriate for COVID-19
For more information or to read the full report, click here.
