Kamehameha Schools Maui Campus explore “treasure maps” from kupuna

McKenna talks story with kumu from the Kamehameha Schools Maui Campus about the use of Hawaiian culture and language as foundations in developing oiwi leaders who are culturally engaged, and play significant roles in creating strong ‘ohana and communities. Through annual programs like ‘Aha Mele, a competition that offers haumana the opportunity to connect with their Hawaiian culture through mele, ‘oli and hula, Kamehameha Schools Maui gives haumana an opportunity to understand the value and richness of their kupuna.
Ekela Kaniaupio-Crozier, Kamehameha Schools Maui, Hawaiian Culture Based Education Learning Designer and Facilitator and Hulali DeLima, Kamehameha Schools Maui, Kumu ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi share that mele, ‘oli and hula are things that “our kupuna has left us” and are “treasure maps.” The kumu also explain how they allow haumana to express themselves, encourage them to find their sense of identity, while allowing them to leave their mark.
