Kamehameha Schools Maui Campus explore “treasure maps” from kupuna

McKenna talks story with kumu from the Kamehameha Schools Maui Campus about the use of Hawaiian culture and language as foundations in developing oiwi leaders who are culturally engaged, and play significant roles in creating strong ‘ohana and communities. Through annual programs like ‘Aha Mele, a competition that offers haumana the opportunity to connect with their Hawaiian culture through mele, ‘oli and hula, Kamehameha Schools Maui gives haumana an opportunity to understand the value and richness of their kupuna.