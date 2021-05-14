Kamehameha Schools Hawaii students create‘Eleau: The Legend of Kahalaopuna film

McKenna talks story with Jason Aiwohi-Tomlin and Aleah Kay, both Kamehameha Schools Hawai’i Seniors who play Kahalaopuna and Kauhi in ‘Eleau: The Legend of Kahalaopuna, this year’s hōʻike. The story of Kahalaopuna, the princess of Mānoa and her fateful tragedy with love, comes to life in a one-hour feature film run by an all haumana cast and crew.
As a Senior Legacy Project, nearly two dozen Juniors and Seniors of Kamehameha Schools Hawai’i participated in all aspects of the production from scripting to directing to mele composition, editing, choreography and acting. Jason and Aleah share their experience on working with their fellow haumana to bring a part of Hawaiian history to life to share with the community.
Official Website: https://www.eleauthefilm.com/
Official Trailer: https://www.eleauthefilm.com/trailers
