Hālau Kū Māna cultivates “agents of change”

Hālau Kū Māna Public Charter School is a charter school cultivating agents of change for the ‘aina, ‘ohana and communities. The vision of Hālau Kū Māna was to make Hawaiian cultural knowledge and practices, the centerpieces for cultural revival, community empowerment, and academic excellence. As the only Hawaiian culture-based charter school located in urban Honolulu, Hālau Kū Māna is cultivating Native Hawaiians for the 21st century.