Hawaii reports an additional COVID fatality; 83 new infections

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 83 new COVID infections on Friday and one additional fatality, bringing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 490.
The total number of cases Hawaii has seen since the pandemic began is now at 33,533.
Of the new cases, 64 were on Oahu, 12 on Maui, two on Kauai, one on the Big Island, and one on Molokai. There were also three Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 1,123 cases in the last 14 days.
So far, the state said has administered 1,378,606 vaccine doses. Some 45% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 51% have gotten at least one dose.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 25,656 total cases
- 1,834 required hospitalization
- 849 cases in the last 14 days
- 378 deaths
- 2,75` total cases
- 121 required hospitalization
- 63 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 306 total cases
- 9 required hospitalization
- 73 cases in the last 14 days
- 2 deaths
- 3,549 total cases
- 222 required hospitalization
- 170 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 112 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 39 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 1,120 total cases
- 9 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
