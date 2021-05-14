Hawaii Health Dept. investigating COVID clusters tied to performing arts

By HNN Staff | May 14, 2021 at 6:35 AM HST - Updated May 14 at 6:35 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health is investigating recent clusters of COVID-19 cases tied to performing arts.

Officials said 25 cases were linked to an unnamed Oahu studio that offers dance and singing classes.

According to DOH, in one instance, a vocal instructor wore a mask during vocal lessons but took it off while teaching proper singing techniques. The students did not wear masks while singing.

And in March, four cases were linked to a luau on Maui.

Health officials said three of the dancers and one household contact had contracted COVID-19.

Investigators found dancers spent time together backstage, unmasked and with limited airflow.

