Breezy winds to hold through the weekend

The current south swell will linger through the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will subside Monday and Tuesday with only small surf through the rest of the coming week. Surf will remain quite small along north facing shores through the weekend. A low over the Aleutians will send a small northwest swell into Hawaii waters starting Sunday night. As that swell fades, a west northwest swell from a low off Japan will likely produce small surf along north and west facing shores through mid-week. The trade winds will produce choppy surf along east facing shores through the coming week. Wave heights will build a bit after the weekend as the trade-wind fetch lengthens.