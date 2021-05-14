Autopsy reveals Washington visitor’s death on Hawaii Island was a homicide

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than a year after police arrested a Google Cloud manager for the death of his wife on the Big Island, an autopsy has proven the case was a homicide.
West Hawaii Today reported that detectives said “homicidal violence of undetermined means” was the cause of 41-year-old Smriti Saxena’s death.
She was visiting the islands from Washington with her husband.
In February last year, officers arrested her 43-year-old husband Sonam Saxena for murder, but he was later released pending investigation.
He claims he went to retrieve an inhaler from his hotel room when his wife suffered an asthma attack. Her body was later found at Anaeho’omalu Bay.
Sonam previously said he and his wife have two kids. Anyone with information on the murder should call police.
