“Aloha aina” at the center of Ulu A’e Learning Center

On Oahu, Ulu A’e Learning Center provides culture and play-space education for keiki and families of Honouliuli through programs that develop skills, build confidence, and promote healthy relationships, based on the values and customs of our kupuna. Ulu A’e began as a hula school and is now a community center teaching the values of “aloha aina.”
Mikiʻala Lidstone, Ulu Aʻe Executive Director talks story with McKenna about the importance of connecting and keeping communities invested to create resilience. 9-year-old Ulu A’e Student, Kamaha’o Abbey shares his thoughts on his favorite activity at Ulu A’e Learning Center. When asked about the importance of “aloha aina,” Kamaha’o gives his perspective leaving McKenna saying “you’re bringing me to tears!”
Official Website: https://uluae.org
