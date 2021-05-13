These two names were most common among Hawaii newborns in 2020

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Liam and Olivia.
Those were the most popular names for newborn boys and girls in Hawaii in 2020, according a new list out by the Social Security Administration.
The SSA compiled data and showed that 61 boys were named Liam last year, while 59 girls were named Olivia. Unfortunately, uniquely Hawaiian names like Ku’ulei, Ipolani or Nakoa didn’t quite make the list.
Liam overtook the leading name Noah from 2019, while Olivia held strong in the top spot.
In the boys category, the first Hawaiian name on the list comes in ranking at number seven: Kai, of course, meaning the ocean or sea water. It moved up a couple spots since 2018, where it was the 11th most popular name. In 2019, it ranked 8th.
For girls, Luna — the Hawaiian word for high or above — came in at number five.
Other popular Hawaiian names that made the list for girls include Kaia at #20, Leilani at #29 and Halia at #37.
Popular Hawaiian names for boys include Keanu ranking at #52, and Kaimana, Kainalu, and Makoa ranking in the 80s.
