Still trying to register your child for Summer Fun? Your registration time may have shifted

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Technical issues caused delays for families trying to sign their children up for the city’s free Summer Fun program last weekend.
To avoid the issues going forward, the city says they’re changing the time frame for families in two districts to register.
Registration will still be held online, however, District 3 families from Pearlridge to Waianae to Wahiawa, will be able to sign up on Saturday, May 15 at 9 a.m. For those in Waialaua to Waimanalo, or District 4, registration will be Saturday May 22 at 9 a.m.
“We apologize for the frustration and inconvenience this online system caused to thousands of Oahu families last Saturday,” said DPR Director Laura H. Thielen. “We are confident that the adjustments will make these upcoming online registrations much smoother, but out of an abundance of caution we are splitting the registrations for Districts 3 & 4.”
“We want to assure parents that this free Summer Fun Program will continue to uphold its safety and quality standards despite these registration issues. The overwhelming demand for these programs is evident, and we look forward to providing our communities with much needed keiki fun, education, and socialization,” Thielen added.
For more information on the program, click here.
Seasonal employment is also being offered for those interested in being staff members and love working with kids. Click here to apply.
