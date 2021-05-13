Schatz to governor: It’s time to allow surf competitions, spectators at youth games

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - US Sen. Brian Schatz is calling on the governor to lift COVID restrictions that prevent parents from watching their children’s outdoor sports games and to immediately allow youth surf competitions and regattas to resume.
Schatz said he sent a letter to the governor making the appeal.
“I urgently ask you to reevaluate your prohibition on parents and guardians watching youth sports. We already allow people on beaches, to watch sports in bars, and to do other outdoor activities, but yet we do not allow parents and guardians to watch their kids play youth sports outside in the sunshine and open air,” Schatz wrote, in his letter to the governor.
“Lifting your prohibition on parents and guardians watching their kids play youth sports and youth surf and outrigger canoe paddling contests can be done while remaining consistent with public health guidelines.”
Under Tier 3 of the city’s COVID guidelines, organized outdoor sports are allowed but spectators aren’t. It wasn’t immediately clear if the city backed Schatz’s push to allow parents as spectators.
Meanwhile, the governor has recently weighed in on surf competitions.
“Our entire community is really focused on getting to herd immunity, getting vaccinated and encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as quickly as we can,” Ige told HNN earlier this week.
“Certainly, could look to working with surf enthusiasts, as well as everyone to really focus on completing the job.”
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.