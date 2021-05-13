Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

McDonald’s raising US workers’ pay in company-owned stores

FILE- This Aug. 8, 2018, photo shows logos of McDonald's Chicago flagship restaurant....
FILE- This Aug. 8, 2018, photo shows logos of McDonald's Chicago flagship restaurant. McDonald's Corp. reports earnings Tuesday, Oct. 23. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 2:39 AM HST|Updated: May. 13, 2021 at 5:09 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - McDonald’s is raising pay at 650 company-owned stores in the U.S. as part of its push to hire thousands of new workers in a tight labor market.

The fast-food giant is also encouraging its franchisees — which make up 95% of its restaurant base — to boost pay.

McDonald’s follows other chains including Chipotle, which said Monday that it will raise workers’ pay to an average of $15 per hour by the end of June. Darden Restaurants, the owner of Olive Garden and other chains, said it March that it will guarantee workers $12 per hour including tips by 2023.

Amazon, Costco and other big companies have all announced pay raises in recent weeks.

Wages and benefits for U.S. workers have been rising quickly as vaccinations increase and employers try to meet growing demand at restaurants and other businesses. U.S. workers’ total compensation rose 0.9% in the first three months of this year, the largest gain in more than 13 years, according to the Labor Department.

McDonald’s, based in Chicago, said Thursday that its hourly wages will increase an average of 10% over the next few months to $13 per hour, rising to $15 per hour by 2024. Entry-level workers will make at least $11 per hour; shift managers will make at least $15 per hour.

Fight for $15 and a Union, a labor group which is trying to unionize fast food workers, said the increases aren’t enough and it will continue to demand a starting wage of $15 per hour for all McDonald’s workers.

“Clearly, McDonald’s understands that in order to hire and retain talented workers, something needs to change,” union organizer and McDonald’s employee and union organizer Doneshia Babbitt said in a statement. “Now, they’re raising pay for some of us and using fancy math tricks to gloss over the fact that they’re selling most of us short.”

Fight for $15 is planning strikes in 15 cities next Wednesday ahead of McDonald’s annual shareholders meeting.

However, the vast majority of McDonald’s nearly 14,000 U.S. stores are owned by franchisees who set pay in their own restaurants.

McDonald’s said it didn’t have data on wages at franchised restaurants but said that it’s asking them to follow suit.

“We encourage all our owner/operators to make this same commitment to their restaurant teams in ways that make the most sense for their community, their people and their long-term growth,” McDonald’s U.S. President Joe Erlinger wrote in a letter to employees.

In a prepared statement, the U.S. National Franchisee Leadership Alliance __ which negotiates with the company on behalf of franchisees __ expressed support for the wage hikes and encouraged restaurants to stay competitive in their local markets.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD Officer Arthur Freedle was acquitted of manslaughter in 1981
Attorney for Honolulu police officer acquitted in 1980s says prosecutors in Sykap case face ‘high bar’
Clarence Hookano Jr. of Waiehu was arrested by Maui police last week.
Maui restaurateur arrested for alleged drug crimes
Gov. David Ige spoke to HNN in a one-on-one interview on Tuesday.
Ige expresses concern about pockets of COVID cases among unvaccinated
All over Hawaii, the return of tourism means the return of congestion.
Maui mayor’s appeal to airlines: At least for now, please bring us fewer visitors
Honolulu Medical Examiner
Medical examiner identifies woman killed in kayak incident off Oahu

Latest News

City Prosecutor Steve Alm said Wednesday that a months-long investigation has found the fatal...
LIVE: City prosecutor says fatal police shooting of Lindani Myeni was justified, no charges to be filed
During a press conference Wednesday, City Prosecutor Steve Alm provided details on the full...
WATCH: City Prosecutor provides details on shooting that killed Lindani Myeni
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee chats with longtime friend Cal Kalabaza of Tacoma during the...
Latest reopenings mark return to business in mainland US
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
A vigil takes place where ground-penetrating radar recorded hits of what are believed to be 751...
Canadian Indigenous group says more graves found at new site