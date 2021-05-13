Maui health officials recommend vaccine appointments for younger kids

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui health officials are encouraging youngsters’ families to pre-register for the COVID vaccine so they don’t end up wasting doses.
Pfizer is now available for children as young as 12 years old and there are several school-based clinics across the Valley Isle for students.
“The Pfizer does have more storage and transport considerations. So, it’s a little bit more difficult with the walk-ups because it goes from an ultra-low freezer,” said Katie Ely, Minit Medical Clinic manager.
Therefore, Ely asks parents to reserve a spot for their child at school clinics, so they know how much vaccine to bring.
“Once it comes from a freezer temperature, it can’t go back. So, there’s just some different considerations with the Pfizer than the Moderna and the Jansen. So, it’s really important to get everyone to pre-register as best they can,” Ely said.
Children 12 and older can get the vaccine on Friday at Maui High School from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and at King Kekaulike High School from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
More clinics are listed here.
Maui Memorial Medical Center is also accepting children. Walk-ins are welcome at the hospital.
School-based clinics will try not to turn walk-ins away.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.