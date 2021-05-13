Maui health officials recommend vaccine appointments for younger kids

Maui health officials recommend vaccine appointments for younger kids
Pfizer is now available for children as young as 12 years old (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By Chelsea Davis | May 13, 2021 at 4:22 PM HST - Updated May 13 at 4:24 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui health officials are encouraging youngsters’ families to pre-register for the COVID vaccine so they don’t end up wasting doses.

Pfizer is now available for children as young as 12 years old and there are several school-based clinics across the Valley Isle for students.

[Read more: With children 12 and up now eligible for COVID vaccines, here’s what you need to know]

“The Pfizer does have more storage and transport considerations. So, it’s a little bit more difficult with the walk-ups because it goes from an ultra-low freezer,” said Katie Ely, Minit Medical Clinic manager.

Therefore, Ely asks parents to reserve a spot for their child at school clinics, so they know how much vaccine to bring.

“Once it comes from a freezer temperature, it can’t go back. So, there’s just some different considerations with the Pfizer than the Moderna and the Jansen. So, it’s really important to get everyone to pre-register as best they can,” Ely said.

Children 12 and older can get the vaccine on Friday at Maui High School from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and at King Kekaulike High School from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

More clinics are listed here.

Maui Memorial Medical Center is also accepting children. Walk-ins are welcome at the hospital.

School-based clinics will try not to turn walk-ins away.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.