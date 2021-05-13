Maui contractor working at a Molokai hospital tests positive for COVID

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State health officials are conducting contact tracing on Molokai after a hospital contractor tested positive for COVID-19.
The Queen’s Health Systems said it was informed that a Maui-based contractor, who had been working in a closed non-clinical area of Molokai General Hospital, tested positive for the virus.
Queen’s said the individual was a third-party contractor who had no contact with any of the hospital’s patients.
Health officials said the contractor had been working in an area of MGH that had been closed for construction last week.
Queen’s confirmed that two members of the contractor team have tested positive for COVID-19 and said that neither are currently hospitalized.
Hospital officials said no MGH staff members have tested positive for COVID at this time, and 83% of MGH’s workforce has been vaccinated.
As of Thursday, the state reported there were 38 total COVID cases on Molokai.
The hospital said that 56% of fully-vaccinated individuals on Molokai received their vaccine from an MGH provider.
