No prison time for Honolulu man who terrorized, cyberstalked a Utah family

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii man guilty of cyberstalking and terrorizing a Utah family has been sentenced to three years of supervision.
Loren Okamura, 45, is avoiding prison time after preying on the Gilmore family of Utah. Okamura allegedly sent ominous messages to the family, in addition to coordinating unsolicited services on their behalf, such as food deliveries, plumbing, and even prostitutes.
The harassment allegedly dated back to 2018 before a judge granted the Gilmore family’s stalking injunction in January 2019, which ordered Okamura to not contact the family.
[Read a previous report: Hawaii man pleads guilty to cyberstalking Utah family]
Okamura blamed the behavior on depression following his wife’s death.
In addition to supervision, his internet use will also be closely monitored.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.