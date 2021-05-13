HNN panel to unpack what herd immunity means ― and when Hawaii might reach it

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - When will Hawaii reach herd immunity?
And what happens when we do?
To help answer those questions, HNN is hosting a special town hall on Thursday night with public health leaders from across the state.
About 41% of Hawaii’s residents are fully vaccinated, far higher than the national average but still far less than what’s required to reach herd immunity ― or the immunity in the population that’s required for a virus to stop easily spreading in the community.
While it’s been said herd immunity could happen when somewhere between 70 to 90% of the population is vaccinated, state Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble says that’s a wide range and there’s really no true percentage for herd immunity. She does say, however, that Hawaii appears to be close because of our vaccination rates and case counts.
