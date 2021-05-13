Hawaii student needs your help in national ‘Doodle for Google’ contest

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii student’s artwork is in the running to be featured on Google’s homepage.
The state Department of Education said the Dole Middle School student has been selected as the winner for the state of Hawaii in the national “Doodle for Google” contest.
The student, whose name has not been released yet, is in the “Grades 8-9” category.
The description of her work says, “My strength and resilience come from my family and Filipino identity. Filipino culture is rooted in hardwork, resilience, and an optimistic outlook in life.”
“I’ve incorporated the sampaguita and bamboo which are prevalent symbols in my culture; and drawings of my family because I’m grateful for how they’ve raised me.”
Google is asking for the public’s help in selecting five state and territory winners who will go on to become a national finalist.
The deadline to vote is May 14 at 8:59 p.m. HST.
Click here to vote for her work.
