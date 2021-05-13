Hawaii reports 76 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 76 new COVID cases on Thursday, pushing the total number of infections in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 33,450.
There were no new fatalities reported. The death toll from the virus stands at 489.
Of the new cases, 49 were on Oahu, 17 on Maui, seven on the Big Island and one on Molokai. There were also two residentds diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 1,157 cases in the last 14 days.
So far, the state said has administered 1,368,474 vaccine doses. Some 40% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 51% have gotten at least one dose.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 25,592 total cases
- 1,834 required hospitalization
- 849 cases in the last 14 days
- 378 deaths
- 2,750 total cases
- 121 required hospitalization
- 63 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 304 total cases
- 9 required hospitalization
- 73 cases in the last 14 days
- 2 deaths
- 3,537 total cases
- 222 required hospitalization
- 170 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 112 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 38 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 1,117 total cases
- 9 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
