Brush fire burns through about 2 acres of land near Lanai Airport

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - While clearing the scene of a previous brush fire, Maui fire crews observed heavy smoke in the area near Lanai Airport on Wednesday evening.
Fire officials said they noticed the smoke at around 4:50 p.m. On arrival at the scene, crews discovered a fire burning in light brush in about 2 acres of land.
Officials said winds were estimated to be 20 to 25 mph.
Crews worked to secure the fire’s perimeter with the assistance of Hawaii Department of Transportation and aircraft rescue and firefighting crews.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire at 6:50 p.m.
No damages were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This brush fire comes as Maui Police Department is searching for an arsonist suspected of starting a dozen fires in Lanai City.
Officials have not indicated if the brush fire near Lanai Airport is related to the brush fires in Lanai City.
