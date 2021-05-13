Episode 61: It Takes A Village with Flaven Clayton and Susan Graham

This week, we explore a little-known gem called La’akea Village, where the spirit of community and aloha is thriving. Flaven Clayton and her daughter Abigale, along with Susan Graham and her grandson Zen, join the show to share what it’s like to be a part of this magical place in Paia. The non-profit organization offers support for parents navigating towards greater independence for their kids who are intellectually and developmentally disabled.