City opens temporary housing for homeless in Whitmore Village

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The city’s pop-up homeless shelter program began operation in Wahiawa on Monday.
As part of the Homeless Outreach and Navigation for Unsheltered Persons program, the city set up temporary housing and triage services in Whitmore Village.
Officials said the site will remain open for 90 days.
This is the second HONU location on Oahu with the first location at Keehi Lagoon.
The creation of a second site comes as state and city officials saw a need to provide more immediate shelter options during the pandemic to accommodate social distancing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Since the opening of its first location, officials said HONU has helped more than 300 people with more than half of them moving into more permanent housing.
HONU is operated by the Honolulu Police Department, the city’s Department of Community Services and the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Homelessness. The program is funded by the state.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.