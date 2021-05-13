Breezy weather to hold beyond the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surface high pressure far north of the island chain will maintain moderate to locally breezy trade winds through this weekend. Low clouds and passing trade showers will continue to favor windward and mauka areas, while brief showers are possible over some leeward sections.
Surf will remain up along south facing shores as a series of overlapping small, long period swells originating from the southern hemisphere pass by. Eastern shores will experience small swell and choppy wind wave conditions due to persistent moderate to fresh trades. Surf along north facing shores will remain low as a northwest swell fades into tonight.
