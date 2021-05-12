Woman indicted for attempted murder of her stepson at Schofield Barracks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury indicted and charged a woman in connection with the alleged attempted murder of her stepson at their home on Schofield Barracks.
Amanda Robinson was charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree.
Honolulu police arrested the 23-year-old on April 29 saying her arrest was tied to an abuse case in Wahiawa dating back to December.
Prosecutors said the boy was critically injured while under Robinson’s custody.
“There is no excuse for violence against children,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm. “We will hold Robinson accountable for her alleged crime against this defenseless boy.”
The age and details of the victim’s injuries were not provided.
A bench warrant in the amount of $500,000 was issued for her arrest.
Robinson could face life in prison with the possibility of parole if she is found guilty.
