With vaccine demand dropping, 2 Oahu distribution points to close

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As demand for the vaccine continues to decline, several large vaccination site in Hawaii have announced plans to close.
The latest to close will be the Points of Dispensing, or PODs, at Leeward and Windward community colleges.
Over the last five months, officials have been able to administer almost 100,000 vaccinations between both locations, averaging about 1,000 shots a day.
“So many in the community really stepped up and gave unreservedly to rally behind a singular purpose,” said Dr. Elizabeth Char, director of the Hawaii Department of Health. “The PODs required extensive collaboration and excellent logistical and operational support, and as a result, our vaccination rollout got off to a very strong start.”
For those who got their fist dose at the Leeward POD, they will have to get their second dose in town.
“Because we’re administering the Moderna vaccine, we partnered with the Queen’s Health Center and they are taking the second shot. So those in the last month here, they’ve been registered and directed on site for their second shot at the Blaisdell at the Queen’s Pod,” Damien Kahaulelio, of the Honolulu Fire Department said.
The LCC location will still be open for walks ins Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Click here for more details.
At Windward Community College, the site will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To register, click here.
