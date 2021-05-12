UH men’s volleyball team celebrates national title with series of events

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii’s men’s volleyball team has returned home to celebrate their national title, and fans will get a chance to show their aloha.
The team started the day Wednesday with a proclamation ceremony with Gov. David Ige at Washington Place.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the City Council also held a ceremony at Honolulu Hale.
Fans will then be able to wave and cheer on the team during a drive-by celebration as they travel from Downtown Honolulu to Waikiki via trolley.
The “honk and drive-by” starts at the corner of Bishop and King streets at noon.
The team will then head back to the UH-Manoa campus around 1 p.m.
Fans are asked to avoid gathering in large groups or presenting lei due to COVID-19 restrictions.
