Some Hawaii health care providers accepting vaccination appointments for kids 12 to 15

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some health care providers in Hawaii are already allowing 12- to 15-year-old children to sign up for COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
Parents can now register their kids for shots at Queen’s Health System’s Blaisdell Concert Hall clinic.
Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital is also accepting appointments.
Appointments for those 12 and up are also being accepted on Hawaii Pacific Health’s website.
The health care provider’s website says they will be available starting Thursday.
Hilo Medical Center said it has already booked more than 300 appointments at a vaccine clinic for those 12 and older this Saturday at the Edith Kanakaole Stadium.
Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The approval of the Pfizer shot means an additional 67,500 children in Hawaii are now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Previously, the vaccine was approved for use in those 16 and up.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.