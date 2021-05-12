Officials make final push to get people vaccinated at key clinic in Leeward Oahu ahead of closure

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A major vaccination clinic in Leeward Oahu is closing Thursday.
The vaccine point of distribution at Leeward Community College opened up on April 20 and since then, they’ve given out more than 51,000 inoculations.
Vaccines offered at LCC are for anyone 18 and older.
If you sign up for an appointment, you’ll be offered the Moderna shot.
Appointments are available Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The vaccination site at LCC has been overseen by the Honolulu Emergency Management team, including the Honolulu Police Department and Honolulu Fire Department, as well as the city’s Emergency Services Department.
You can sign up for an appointment by clicking here.
Those who got their first dose of the Moderna vaccine after April 15 at LCC will have their second shot scheduled at the Blaisdell Center.
