Maui County to accept applications for energy credit assistance program

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Economic Opportunity will begin accepting applications for the federally funded energy credit assistance program on June 1.
Eligible low-income homeowners will be able to apply for funds to pay their Hawaiian Electric or Hawaii Gas bills.
MEO administers this program annually, receiving between 1,100 and 1,500 applications during the month — but because of the financial impact of the pandemic, company officials said they expect the need will be greater this year.
Applications will be accepted through June 30 at 4:30 p.m.
The program provides a credit toward utility accounts of income-eligible households. Credit amounts are based on income and number of people in the household, as well as the number of applicants. Credit will be determined by the state.
For more information and to apply, click here.
