Kealoha ‘Mailbox Case’ co-conspirator asks to remain free while he pursues appeal

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just weeks away from his June 1 date to self-surrender at a mainland prison, Kealoha mailbox co-conspirator Derek Hahn wants a judge to let him stay in Hawaii.
Hahn, a former Honolulu police lieutenant, is supposed to report to a federal prison facility in Oregon. But Hahn’s attorney filed a motion Wednesday asking that he remain free until his appeal is complete.
Hahn was convicted of obstruction of justice and conspiracy in June 2019. And in December, he was sentenced to 42 months in prison for his role in the conspiracy.
His co-conspirators, ex-Police Chief Louis Kealoha and former police officer Bobby Nguyen, are also due to report to federal prison June 1.
One time high-ranking deputy city prosecutor Katherine Kealoha, the ringleader of the conspiracy, has already served almost two of her 13-year sentencing.
She was ordered detained after the guilty verdict.
Hahn’s motion says he is not likely to flee or pose a danger to safety and has complied with conditions of his $50,000 unsecured bond. The surrender date was already pushed back due to COVID-19.
Chief Judge J. Michael Seabright will rule on the motion.
