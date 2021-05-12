Investigation underway after man injured with multiple second- and third-degree burns

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is underway Thursday after a 37-year-old man was rushed to the hospital with multiple second- and third-degree burns over his body.
Emergency personnel responded to the scene near the See Dai Doo Society Building on 1300 Pali Hwy. around 5:50 a.m.
The Honolulu Fire Department said the man suffered burns to his head and right arm.
Emergency Medical Services treated and transported him to the hospital in serious condition.
Officials have not provided further details, so information is limited at this time.
Authorities are currently investigating.
This story will be updated.
