Hawaii is manually checking vaccine cards for its inter-island ‘vaccine passport’ program

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state launched its inter-island “vaccine passport” program Tuesday with few problems ― and rave reviews from travelers.
But behind the scenes, the program is running into some hiccups.
Specifically, Gov. David Ige said Wednesday that vaccine cards are being manually checked to ensure they’re authenticate and that the traveler is actually fully vaccinated.
The state still hopes to automate the process ― potentially by June 1.
“Right now the verification of vaccine status is being done manually,” Ige said.
“We are working with the Safe Travels program to provide access to the state vaccination record and vaccination information. In some of our early testing, we did notice that there was some lag for some of the providers so that’s what we are working on.”
Under the program, inter-island travelers can bypass quarantine by uploading their vaccine cards instead of getting tested. Currently, only residents are allowed to participate.
Officials said that’s because the state only has access right now to Hawaii vaccination records.
The manual nature of checking vaccination cards is in contrast to the state’s system for verifying that travelers have uploaded negative COVID-19 test results in order to skip quarantine.
That process is all automated, with travelers getting a QR code that speeds their exit from the airport.
The state hasn’t said when a vaccine passport could be expanded to include trans-Pacific travelers ― residents or otherwise.
“Our biggest concern is for states that have very low vaccination rates,” he said.
“Being able to verify that someone who says they’ve been vaccinated has in fact been vaccinated is an important consideration.”
