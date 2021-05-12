Breezy conditions to hold through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will hold firm into this weekend. Passing trade showers will continue to favor windward and mauka areas with brief showers possible over some leeward sections.
Surf will remain up along south facing shores as a series of overlapping small, long period swells from the southern hemisphere pass by. Eastern shores will experience rough and choppy wind wave conditions due to persistent moderate to fresh trades. Surf along north facing shores will trend down through the middle of the week in response to a diminishing northwest swell.
