After being closed to protect native ohia, Volcanoes National Park to reopen 2 trails

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Volcanoes National Park said it will be reopening two trails to the public in the Kahuku Unit on Thursday.
After being closed to protect native ohia trees from a deadly fungus, known as Rapid Ohia Death, the Glover and Kona trails will be open to hikers.
Park rangers constructed a new decontamination station near the trail head and said visitors are required to sanitize their footwear before entering and exiting the trails.
Rapid Ohia Death scientists and staff at the park said research shows that cleaning shoes to remove fungal spores and mud is important to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.
Park staff also asked the public to check their personal items and vehicles for invasive pests before recreating in natural areas.
Ohia is endemic to Hawaii and comprises approximately 80% of Hawaii’s native forests.
The Kahuku Visitor Contact Station will also reopen Thursday to provide park information, assistance and allow visitors to purchase souvenirs.
