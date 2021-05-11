Whereabouts of Radford alumna remain unknown; husband’s firearms seized

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - New details in the case of a missing Radford alumna have emerged in California.
Four months after Maya Millete, a mother of three, disappeared in San Diego, police seized more of her husband’s expansive cache of guns.
A court document unsealed Monday says husband Larry Millete owned as many as 20 firearms, including several illegal guns.
Authorities also obtained a picture of Millete’s son posing with firearms, four passports and ammunition.
Investigators say Larry gave several unregistered guns to friends, to hide them. Larry hasn’t been arrested, however Maya’s loved ones suspects he killed her.
Maya’s family has long echoed their plea for help in finding any sign of her. Millette was a senior at Radford when she met Larry in 1999. They got married on Oahu and moved to San Diego where they had three children.
She was last seen on Jan. 7 at their San Diego home.
Larry is due back in court on the gun issues in June.
