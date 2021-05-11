A star on and off the field, fans remember the life of former UH-quarterback Colt Brennan

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the announcement of Colt Brennan’s death, fans flocked to social media to share their love and memories of the Rainbow Warrior’s legendary quarterback.
Through photos taken with the college football star after games at Aloha Stadium to collectable sports cards and jerseys, many remembered Brennan’s skill and passion on the field.
The impact of Brennan leading the Warriors in University of Hawaii’s 2007 football season could clearly be seen by the sheer crowd size at Aloha Stadium.
A record 49,651 fans came out to watch UH defeat Boise State for the school’s first out-right conference championship in November 2007.
One month later, another nearly 50,000 spectators saw UH finish their undefeated season and clinch a spot in the Sugar Bowl.
Fans said Brennan’s technique, charisma and leadership as quarterback is what made some of them fall in love with the game.
Fans said that Brennan stellar season is what put Hawaii on the map, showing the country and the world the talent that can be found on an island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.
“He pushed Hawaii football to the forefront of the NCAA. He showed that even though Hawaii is a small island, we still represent and play super good football,” said Tyson Wu, a student at UH Manoa.
Most notable of Brennan’s impact on the state was that he was an inspiration and role model for the youth of Hawaii, who would watch him play on the field.
“He was very inspirational. I know that on and off the field he did a lot of work, he wasn’t just all about football. Afterward he took care of the keiki, he went to camps and he wanted to be a real inspiration to them,” said Jarrod Caluya, a UH Manoa student.
Besides his fame on the field, Brennan was also known for his big heart. Sharing his love and appreciation to his fans.
Although many fans were heartbroken by Brennan’s death, they will always remember the fun and happy memories of watching him play for the Rainbow Warriors —his iconic number 15 jersey still fresh in their memory.
Besides all of his record-breaking accomplishments, what he may most be remembered by was his ability to bring the state together.
“I’ll never forget the passion with which he played and the thrill of the unity of our island ohana that he in part gave us,” a fan said.
