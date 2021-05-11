‘No one did it better’: Hawaii remembers the life and legacy of Colt Brennan

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The death of UH football icon Colt Brennan sent shock waves through the sports world on Tuesday morning, and many have weighed in on his major legacy.
During his tenure with the Warriors, Brennan electrified Aloha Stadium, bringing UH football to the pinnacle of the college football world — leaving an indelible mark on his teammates and those that witnessed his stellar playing career.
With news of his passing making waves on social media, former teammates of Brennan and some of Hawaii football’s current stars shared their reaction, like legendary UH linebacker Solomon Elimimian who took to twitter to share his thoughts on the passing of his former teammate.
Along with countless teammates pouring out their condolences for Brennan and his ohana, some of Hawaii’s current stars shared their reaction — many of whom grew up watching Brennan, inspiring an entire generation of Hawaii athletes.
Current UH wide receiver Jonah Panoke posted a heartfelt message on twitter, about how the generational talent inspired Panoke to play for the Green and Black — the wide receiver also wearing Brennan’s No. 15 jersey his freshman season.
Along with Panoke, his teammate and UH’s breakout star from a season ago, Calvin Turner Jr. also shared his condolences for the Hawaii legend.
Much is still unknown about the details of the side-armed slinger’s passing, but his impact on Hawaii sports and the entire sports world will never be forgotten.
