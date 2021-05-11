Sources: Hawaii football legend Colt Brennan dead at 37

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Colt Brennan, the record-setting quarterback who led the University of Hawaii football team to unprecedented heights during his time with the Warriors, has died, sources tell Hawaii News Now.
He was 37 years old. Details about his passing were not immediately available.
Brennan’s decision to come to Hawaii after a championship career at Saddleback College in California marked the beginning of a new era in Manoa.
The side-armed slinger, along with receivers like Davone Bess and Ryan Grice-Mullen, led an overpowering offense that helped Hawaii win the Hawaii Bowl in 2006 and finish the regular season undefeated a year later.
The 2007 ‘Bows won a WAC championship but later fell to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl in the final game of the year.
Brennan finished that 2007 campaign as a Heisman Trophy finalist, the first in Hawaii football history. In a game against Boise State that season, he became the NCAA’s all-time leader in touchdown passes ― one of many records he’d hold at the end of his storied career.

