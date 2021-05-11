Relive the Colt Brennan era with ‘The Greatest Season,’ an hour-long special on the 2007 season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2007 University of Hawaii football team ― led by Colt Brennan, the record-setting Heisman Trophy finalist who passed away early Tuesday in California ― put together the greatest season in school history.
The year saw Hawaii go undefeated in the regular season, win a Western Athletic Conference championship, declare victory over longtime rival Boise State and appear in the 2008 Sugar Bowl against Georgia.
Those feeling nostalgic about the Colt Brennan era can now relive their favorite moments from the 2007 season. Hawaii News Now is now streaming ‘The Greatest Season,’ the hour-long special produced by K5 that chronicled that season from start to finish with highlights and in-depth interviews with players and coaches.
