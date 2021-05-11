Police release surveillance images of suspect in alleged arson at Supreme Court building

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - New surveillance images show the man who police say intentionally set fire to the Hawaii Supreme Court Building on Monday.
The blaze caused about $20,000 in damage.
Investigators are trying to figure out if the same man is also responsible for setting a fire at the state Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Taxation.
HFD said all of the fires were intentionally set.
If you have any tips, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.
