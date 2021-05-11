Police release surveillance images of suspect in alleged arson at Supreme Court building

Police release surveillance images of suspect in alleged arson at Supreme Court building
Police released this surveillance image of a suspect in a series of arson at government buildings. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
By HNN Staff | May 11, 2021 at 4:11 PM HST - Updated May 11 at 4:11 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - New surveillance images show the man who police say intentionally set fire to the Hawaii Supreme Court Building on Monday.

The blaze caused about $20,000 in damage.

Damage was seen at one of the sites of the fires.
Damage was seen at one of the sites of the fires. (Source: HNN)

Investigators are trying to figure out if the same man is also responsible for setting a fire at the state Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Taxation.

HFD said all of the fires were intentionally set.

If you have any tips, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.