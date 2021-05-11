No letup in the trade winds

An area of high pressure to the northeast will keep a trade wind weather pattern over the islands well into the weekend, with clouds and showers carried in for windward and mauka areas. Showers will be more prevalent during the overnight and morning hours. An upper level low could enhance incoming showers around Wednesday or Wednesday night through perhaps Sunday.
If you’re looking for surf, south shores will be your best bet as from an incoming series of small, long-period swells. The breezy trade winds will bring choppy surf for east-facing shores, while surf for north shores will trend downward. For mariners, the breezy trades will maintain a small craft advisory until 6 p.m. Wednesday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
