Medical marijuana dispensary on Maui ordered to shut down by DOH

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health has ordered a Maui medical cannabis dispensary to cease operations immediately.
The DOH announced Tuesday they issued a Notice of Violation and Order to Pono Life Sciences Maui, LLC, along with its individual licensee, Dr. William Mitchell, Jr.
DOH said the order revokes the Kahului company’s and individual’s medical cannabis dispensary license, and requires the facility to immediately shut down production and retail operations.
The order was issued because of Mitchell’s “ongoing failure to submit annual independent financial audits,” which are required by state law, the DOH said.
He has 20 days from the receipt of the order to request a hearing to contest.
Meanwhile, registered medical marijuana patients on the Valley Isle can find alternate dispensaries online by clicking here.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.