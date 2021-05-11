Man released pending investigation into stabbing that injured 3 on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island man has been released pending investigation following an apparent stabbing incident that injured two men and an underage boy.
Hawaii Island police said 38-year-old Johan Welson was facing assault charges after the altercation that happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night at his apartment at the Old Pu’ueo Poi Factory.
Investigators said it all started when a 40-year-old man along with his 18 and 14-year-old sons confronted Welson.
They said a physical fight broke out within the apartment, and Welson was assaulted. In the scuffle, Welson allegedly stabbed the three males.
The father and his two sons were taken to the hospital. All have since been released after non-life threatening injuries.
As police responded to the scene, Welson reportedly attempted to flee. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and has since been released as the investigation is ongoing.
