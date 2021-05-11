Inter-island ‘Vaccine Passport’ program to begin as broader plan still in the works

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s Vaccine Passport program starts Tuesday for inter-island travelers.
It applies only to people who got their shots in Hawaii. The passport program allows fully vaccinated individuals to skip a travel-related quarantine.
The state says 40% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated and can participate in the program. However it does not apply to out-of-state travel as Gov. Ige pointed to some ongoing obstacles.
“We don’t have a firm timeline on trans-Pacific. The challenge is about verification. About vaccination done in other states,” Ige said. “We’ve been working with a couple of other private sector partners about working to get access to the state vaccination records, and we believe that that would help them to get vaccination records in other states as well.”
That means out-of-State travelers still need a negative COVID test before arriving in the islands, even if they are vaccinated.
For Hawaii residents eligible under the program, they can get more details through the Safe Travels portal.
The governor also encourages travelers to bring their vaccination cards with them to the airport as a backup in case of problems with the safe travels website.
This comes as travelers are being urged to be vigilant travel websites that could lead to questionable charges.
[Read a related report: State warns about questionable sites that charge fees for help with Safe Travels program]
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.