Hawaii reports 64 new COVID infections, pushing statewide total to 33,329

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii saw 64 new COVID cases on Tuesday, pushing the total number of infections in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 33,329.
Hawaii’s death toll from the virus stands at 488.
Of the new cases, 50 were on Oahu, six were on Maui, three were in Hawaii County, and one was on Kauai. There were also four residents diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 1,222 cases in the last 14 days.
Everyone 16 and up in Hawaii is eligible for a free COVID-19 vaccine.
So far, the state said has administered 1,344,089 vaccine doses. Some 40% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 51% have gotten at least one dose.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 25,514 total cases
- 1,821 required hospitalization
- 887 cases in the last 14 days
- 377 deaths
- 2,742 total cases
- 121 required hospitalization
- 62 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 304 total cases
- 9 required hospitalization
- 87 cases in the last 14 days
- 2 deaths
- 3,512 total cases
- 216 required hospitalization
- 183 cases in the last 14 days
- 52 deaths
- 112 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 37 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 1,108 total cases
- 9 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
