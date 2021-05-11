Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Grandmother killed in hit-and-run leaving church on Mother’s Day

By WLS Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:20 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEN, Ill. (WLS) - Police are searching for several suspects after a hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle that left a 62-year-old grandmother dead on Mother’s Day.

Annette Odneal, 62, was leaving church Sunday afternoon in her SUV when police say a driver in a stolen Dodge Charger slammed into her vehicle at a high rate of speed. Odneal, a recently retired nurse, was killed.

Her husband, Obie Odneal, is heartbroken.

Annette Odneal, 62, was a recently retired nurse and devoted member of her church. She is being...
Annette Odneal, 62, was a recently retired nurse and devoted member of her church. She is being remembered for working tirelessly to help others.(Source: Family photos, WLS via CNN)

“My kids, my son, my daughter and my grandkids, she won’t ever see them grow up and be grown… It’s horrible. It’s just horrible. They tore the family apart,” he said through sobs.

Home security video shows the alleged suspects ran from the scene after the crash. One of them was hurt and was being carried by the others. That injured suspect was apparently taken to a hospital then taken into police custody.

Annette Odneal’s family wants justice for her and to know why the suspects took off and left her to die.

“My sister was a loving person, and she always helped people. I don’t believe that she deserved for those guys to leave the scene like they did,” said the victim’s brother, Kenneth Williams.

Police are still looking for three other people involved in the crash. The stolen vehicle was recovered.

“I just hope you turn yourself in because really, you took somebody away from me,” Obie Odneal said.

Copyright 2021 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of fireworks
LIST: Here are some July Fourth events in Hawaii that promise fun for whole family
Kawailiʻulā. Photographer: Cody Yamaguchi.
Oʻahu hālau Kawailiʻulā named overall winner at 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival
Native Hawaiian rights advocates participated in the convoy Sunday.
July 4 protest at state airport brings to light Native Hawaiian struggles over land rights
Haunani-Kay Trask
Haunani-Kay Trask, Hawaiian scholar and activist, dies at 71
HFC rescues injured hiker on Maunawili Falls Trail.
Woman seriously injures back after jumping from Maunawili Falls

Latest News

Visitors to Diamond Head State Monument pass pre-pandemic levels.
Diamond Head, like many other sites, is slammed with tourists. So what can the state do?
As the search expands, more bodies from the collapsed condo are pulled from the rubble.
Search for victims resumes at collapsed condo site
FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second...
Autopsy: NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from fireworks blast
Approximate area of the crash.
Female motorcyclist critically injured in Kailua crash
The quake was detected at 1:44 p.m. Monday.
No tsunami generated by 5.2 magnitude quake off Hawaii Island coast