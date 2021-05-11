Forecast: Moderate to locally breezy trade winds to hold into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A broad high pressure ridge north of the island chain will keep moderate to locally breezy trade winds in the forecast into the weekend.
Passing showers will favor windward and mountain areas with lower chances for showers possible over leeward locations.
Long-range guidance this weekend continues to show an unstable upper-level low dropping into the region from the north. The latest model solutions show the cut off low centered just northeast of the island chain. This system may increase rainfall coverage from this weekend into early next week.
Surf along south-facing shores will remain steady each day through the week the next in the series should arrive by Wednesday, then again late in the week going into the weekend.
Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough and choppy due to the onshore trades.
Surf along north-facing shores will trend down Tuesday into midweek to near flat levels as the current northwest swell moves out.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.